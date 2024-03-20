Mechanics Bank Trust Department Trims Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department reduced its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,234 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 15,592 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for about 1.3% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth $27,279,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $229,000. Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its stake in Oracle by 7.8% in the third quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 9,034 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 45.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 286,461 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $30,342,000 after buying an additional 89,295 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. William Blair raised Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.33.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $129.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.24. The company has a market cap of $355.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $85.25 and a 12 month high of $129.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 42.22%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

