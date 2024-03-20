& Melinda Gerber Livi Nicholas Acquires 50,000 Shares of The Marygold Companies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MGLD) Stock

The Marygold Companies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MGLD – Get Free Report) CEO & Melinda Gerber Livi Nicholas acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,338,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,940,721.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
& Melinda Gerber Livi Nicholas also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 13th, & Melinda Gerber Livi Nicholas acquired 25,000 shares of Marygold Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $27,750.00.
- On Wednesday, February 21st, & Melinda Gerber Livi Nicholas acquired 13,751 shares of Marygold Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $15,263.61.
Marygold Companies Price Performance
Shares of MGLD opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. The Marygold Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $1.90.
Marygold Companies Company Profile
The Marygold Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in investment fund management, beauty products, food products, financial services, and security alarm systems businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Australia, and Canada. It operates as an investment advisor to exchange traded funds and exchange traded products organized as limited partnerships or investment trusts.
