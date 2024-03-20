Merline Saintil Sells 3,135 Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Stock

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) Director Merline Saintil sold 3,135 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $140,259.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,838.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

SYM stock opened at $44.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.00 and a beta of 1.90. Symbotic Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $64.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.45.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $368.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.28 million. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. On average, research analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SYM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Symbotic from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. DA Davidson upgraded Symbotic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Symbotic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Symbotic from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Symbotic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Symbotic by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Symbotic by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 63,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Symbotic by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Symbotic by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Symbotic by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

