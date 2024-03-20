Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$77.21.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRU. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Metro from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$76.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Metro from C$83.00 to C$82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$80.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Metro from C$77.00 to C$74.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Shares of TSE:MRU opened at C$73.39 on Wednesday. Metro has a 12 month low of C$65.43 and a 12 month high of C$78.88. The stock has a market cap of C$16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$71.36 and its 200 day moving average price is C$70.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.86 billion. Metro had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 4.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Metro will post 4.2580645 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is a boost from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Metro’s payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

