Michael Clark Mitchell Buys 190,000 Shares of GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (TSE:GFP) Stock

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (TSE:GFP – Get Free Report) Director Michael Clark Mitchell acquired 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.57 per share, with a total value of C$108,300.00.

GreenFirst Forest Products Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of TSE GFP opened at C$0.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$134.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.77. GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.62 and a 1-year high of C$1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.94.

GreenFirst Forest Products Company Profile

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc manufactures and markets forest products in Canada, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Forest Products and Paper Products. The Forest Products segment manufactures and markets a range of spruce-pine-fir lumber, wood chips, and other by-products for use in residential and multi-family homes, light industrial and commercial facilities, and the home repair and remodel markets.

