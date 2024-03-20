Michael Clark Mitchell Buys 190,000 Shares of GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (TSE:GFP) Stock

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (TSE:GFP – Get Free Report) Director Michael Clark Mitchell acquired 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.57 per share, with a total value of C$108,300.00.
GreenFirst Forest Products Trading Up 4.1 %
Shares of TSE GFP opened at C$0.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$134.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.77. GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.62 and a 1-year high of C$1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.94.
GreenFirst Forest Products Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than GreenFirst Forest Products
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Academy Sports Stock is Selling at a Discount
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- 3 Real Estate Stocks to Buy on Commission Cuts
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Geron Stock Doubles After Imetelstat Receives FDA Panel Approval
Receive News & Ratings for GreenFirst Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenFirst Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.