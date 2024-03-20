Michael G. Barrett Sells 75,000 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $840,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,840,561.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNI opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Magnite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.72.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.13. Magnite had a negative net margin of 25.69% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $165.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MGNI. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Magnite from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Magnite from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Magnite from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Magnite has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Magnite by 35.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Magnite during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Magnite during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Magnite by 7,927.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Magnite by 48.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

