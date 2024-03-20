Michael J. Mcconnell Buys 5,000 Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Stock

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) Director Michael J. Mcconnell acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.83 per share, with a total value of $49,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 73,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,935.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

OneSpan Trading Up 4.6 %

OSPN stock opened at $10.66 on Wednesday. OneSpan Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $18.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.17.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $62.93 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that OneSpan Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in OneSpan by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,323,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,845,000 after purchasing an additional 69,620 shares during the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in OneSpan by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 3,476,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,904,000 after acquiring an additional 283,319 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in OneSpan by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,181,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,202,000 after acquiring an additional 11,757 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of OneSpan by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,233,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,948,000 after purchasing an additional 997,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in OneSpan by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,207,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,663,000 after buying an additional 17,705 shares during the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

