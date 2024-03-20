Michael J. Mcconnell Buys 5,000 Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Stock

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) Director Michael J. Mcconnell acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.83 per share, with a total value of $49,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 73,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,935.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
OneSpan Trading Up 4.6 %
OSPN stock opened at $10.66 on Wednesday. OneSpan Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $18.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.17.
OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $62.93 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that OneSpan Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th.
OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.
