Michael S. Dell Sells 155,105 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) CEO Michael S. Dell sold 155,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total transaction of $16,644,317.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,583,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,033,072,615.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Dell Technologies stock opened at $107.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.41. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $131.06. The company has a market capitalization of $76.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 165.52%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.87%.

A number of research firms have commented on DELL. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.88.

View Our Latest Report on DELL

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 655.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,534,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934,878 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 59.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,376,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $646,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499,760 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 449.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,714,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,891 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 241.9% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,273,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,625 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $111,100,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.