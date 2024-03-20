Michael S. Dell Sells 41,550 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) CEO Michael S. Dell sold 41,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $4,447,096.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,389,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,894,791,624.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

DELL opened at $107.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.41. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $131.06.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 165.52% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 111,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,509,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,216,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,605,000 after buying an additional 998,298 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 106,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after buying an additional 40,750 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 154.8% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 79,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 48,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.88.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

