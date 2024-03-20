Michael T. Rust Sells 1,400 Shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Stock

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) Director Michael T. Rust sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $66,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,772 shares in the company, valued at $985,215.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Republic Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Republic Bancorp stock opened at $47.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.29. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.23 and a twelve month high of $57.54. The firm has a market cap of $921.13 million, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Republic Bancorp alerts:

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $105.57 million for the quarter.

Republic Bancorp Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Republic Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.43%.

Separately, Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Republic Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RBCAA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBCAA. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Republic Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 59.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Republic Bancorp by 150.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Republic Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Republic Bancorp by 389.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. 23.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Republic Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.