Michelle Gilson Sells 6,825 Shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Stock

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) CFO Michelle Gilson sold 6,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $473,245.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,689.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michelle Gilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 4th, Michelle Gilson sold 8,514 shares of Arcellx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $470,568.78.

NASDAQ ACLX opened at $73.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -49.69 and a beta of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.68. Arcellx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.28 and a twelve month high of $75.10.

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.95. Arcellx had a negative net margin of 64.08% and a negative return on equity of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $63.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Arcellx by 219.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcellx during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Arcellx by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACLX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Arcellx from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Arcellx to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Arcellx from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Arcellx in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Arcellx from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.14.

About Arcellx

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

