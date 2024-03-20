MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MSTR. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $990.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $684.20.

MSTR stock opened at $1,417.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. MicroStrategy has a 52 week low of $230.72 and a 52 week high of $1,815.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $819.93 and its 200 day moving average is $585.61. The firm has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.30 and a beta of 2.82.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $124.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.90 million. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 86.47% and a return on equity of 42.81%.

In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 200 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.57, for a total transaction of $116,514.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 200 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.57, for a total transaction of $116,514.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 1,600 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,785.98, for a total transaction of $2,857,568.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,625,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,381 shares of company stock valued at $73,401,816 in the last three months. Company insiders own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 31.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,736,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 376.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,984,000 after purchasing an additional 28,850 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 12.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,845 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 369.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. 49.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

