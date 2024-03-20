Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) PT Lowered to $43.00

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential upside of 59.20% from the stock’s previous close.

MIRM has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 20th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.11.

NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $27.01 on Monday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $21.83 and a one year high of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.30.

In related news, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 5,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $146,008.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,803.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, COO Peter Radovich sold 1,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $39,466.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,674.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 5,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $146,008.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,803.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,899 shares of company stock worth $248,102 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,130,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 38,619 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 210.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 224,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,096,000 after purchasing an additional 152,287 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 137,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 21,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 202.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 114,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 76,369 shares during the last quarter.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

