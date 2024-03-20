Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Director Sells $507,036.56 in Stock

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 42,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $507,036.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,781,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,918,818.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mission Produce Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVO opened at $11.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Mission Produce, Inc. has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $13.99. The company has a market capitalization of $840.99 million, a P/E ratio of 148.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.47.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $257.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.45 million. Mission Produce had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on AVO. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Mission Produce from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Mission Produce from $18.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Institutional Trading of Mission Produce

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 4,621,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,630,000 after acquiring an additional 327,889 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,294,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,933,000 after acquiring an additional 533,364 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,801,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,266,000 after acquiring an additional 38,465 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 942,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,418,000 after acquiring an additional 113,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,800,000 after acquiring an additional 52,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

