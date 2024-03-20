Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.37

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.37 and traded as low as C$5.26. Morguard Real Estate Inv. shares last traded at C$5.31, with a volume of 5,600 shares changing hands.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price target on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$341.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.37.

In other news, insider Sime Armoyan bought 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,825.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 291,300 shares of company stock worth $1,543,337. 80.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

