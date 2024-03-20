Morguard (TSE:MRC) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $112.67

Morguard Co. (TSE:MRC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$112.67 and traded as high as C$117.05. Morguard shares last traded at C$117.05, with a volume of 3,510 shares trading hands.

Morguard Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.74, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$112.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$106.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.16.

Morguard (TSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported C$1.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Morguard had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 1.33%. The business had revenue of C$312.86 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Morguard Co. will post 23.7070064 EPS for the current year.

Morguard Announces Dividend

About Morguard

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Morguard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.82%.

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management company, engages in acquires, owns, and develops multi-suite residential, commercial, and hotel properties in Canada and the United States. The company offers real estate management services, including acquisitions, development, dispositions, leasing, performance measurement, and asset and property management; real estate investment advisory services; and investment products across equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios to institutional clients and private investors.

