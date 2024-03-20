Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Stock Position Lifted by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,996 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.08% of Motorola Solutions worth $42,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,019,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,064,642,000 after purchasing an additional 88,158 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,531,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,008,362,000 after acquiring an additional 119,907 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,337,453 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $978,808,000 after acquiring an additional 60,733 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,350,325 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $639,853,000 after acquiring an additional 37,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,059,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $560,590,000 after buying an additional 67,528 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.29.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $345.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.95 and a 1 year high of $347.13. The company has a market cap of $57.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $328.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.08.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 441.65%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.38 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,961,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

