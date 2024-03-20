N.V. Stellantis Acquires 750,000 Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Stock

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) major shareholder N.V. Stellantis bought 750,000 shares of Stellantis stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,892,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 39,351,720 shares in the company, valued at $204,235,426.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

N.V. Stellantis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Stellantis alerts:

On Wednesday, March 13th, N.V. Stellantis bought 800,000 shares of Stellantis stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $4,288,000.00.

On Monday, March 11th, N.V. Stellantis bought 800,000 shares of Stellantis stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.83 per share, for a total transaction of $3,864,000.00.

On Friday, March 8th, N.V. Stellantis bought 800,000 shares of Stellantis stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $3,680,000.00.

Stellantis Price Performance

Stellantis stock opened at $28.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $28.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stellantis

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,305,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,405,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,751,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,671,000 after purchasing an additional 185,487 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 198,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 43,313 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 71,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 12,445 shares during the period. 28.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.23.

View Our Latest Analysis on Stellantis

Stellantis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.