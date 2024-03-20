National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of National Bank from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Shares of NBHC stock opened at $33.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.33. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.83. National Bank has a 12 month low of $26.48 and a 12 month high of $38.71.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $107.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.96 million. National Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that National Bank will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 78.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 27.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 24.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 145.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 2,677.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

