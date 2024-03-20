National Bank of Canada (NA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 22nd

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 1.06 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd.

National Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NA opened at C$111.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$104.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$96.52. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$84.27 and a 12-month high of C$111.99.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.38 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.72 billion. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 9.849866 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at National Bank of Canada

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Yvon Charest purchased 331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$103.19 per share, with a total value of C$34,155.89. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$110.00 to C$109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$107.00.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

