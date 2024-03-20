National Bankshares Increases Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Price Target to C$18.50

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at National Bankshares from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 24.58% from the company’s previous close.

TCL.A has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cormark boosted their price objective on Transcontinental from C$21.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Transcontinental from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Transcontinental from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Scotiabank set a C$19.50 price target on Transcontinental and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Transcontinental from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.08.

Shares of TSE:TCL.A opened at C$14.85 on Monday. Transcontinental has a 1-year low of C$10.11 and a 1-year high of C$15.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$13.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

