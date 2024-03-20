National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on National CineMedia from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley upgraded National CineMedia from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $6.75 in a research note on Tuesday.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NCMI

National CineMedia Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NCMI opened at $5.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. National CineMedia has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.76 million, a PE ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.17.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $90.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.25 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCMI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 4,022.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 493,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 481,996 shares in the last quarter.

About National CineMedia

(Get Free Report)

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.