National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) PT Raised to $66.00

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Wedbush from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.63% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for National Health Investors’ Q1 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com downgraded National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Health Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.22.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on National Health Investors

National Health Investors Trading Up 1.2 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NHI opened at $61.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 10.27 and a quick ratio of 10.27. National Health Investors has a 1 year low of $47.54 and a 1 year high of $61.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.94.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Charlotte A. Swafford bought 10,000 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.69 per share, for a total transaction of $586,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 110,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,757.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of National Health Investors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NHI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,404,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,907,000 after buying an additional 60,990 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,220,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,215,000 after buying an additional 54,952 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,191,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,749,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,870,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,475,000 after buying an additional 146,735 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 933,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,910,000 after buying an additional 13,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors

(Get Free Report)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.