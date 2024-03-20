Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) Forecasted to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Neo Performance Materials in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 18th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo anticipates that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Neo Performance Materials’ current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Neo Performance Materials’ FY2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.95 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.
Shares of TSE NEO opened at C$6.02 on Tuesday. Neo Performance Materials has a fifty-two week low of C$5.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$250.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.15 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.08.
In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan Baksh bought 13,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$83,384.44. 21.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.
