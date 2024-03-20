Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) Forecasted to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Neo Performance Materials in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 18th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo anticipates that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Neo Performance Materials’ current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Neo Performance Materials’ FY2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Get Neo Performance Materials alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Neo Performance Materials Price Performance

Shares of TSE NEO opened at C$6.02 on Tuesday. Neo Performance Materials has a fifty-two week low of C$5.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$250.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.15 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Insider Activity at Neo Performance Materials

In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan Baksh bought 13,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$83,384.44. 21.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Neo Performance Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.