Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Price Target Cut to C$11.00

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 82.72% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Neo Performance Materials’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Neo Performance Materials Stock Up 4.3 %

NEO opened at C$6.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.50. Neo Performance Materials has a 52 week low of C$5.50 and a 52 week high of C$9.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$250.61 million, a PE ratio of -23.15 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76.

Get Neo Performance Materials alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Neo Performance Materials

In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan Baksh acquired 13,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.14 per share, with a total value of C$83,384.44. Insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

Neo Performance Materials Company Profile

Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.