NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

NTES stock opened at $105.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.50. NetEase has a fifty-two week low of $80.79 and a fifty-two week high of $118.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of NetEase by 418.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NetEase during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in NetEase by 1,153.1% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

