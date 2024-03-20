Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Increased to $700.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $585.00 to $700.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.77% from the stock’s previous close.

NFLX has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Netflix from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Netflix from $510.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $572.88.

Get Netflix alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $620.74 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $565.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $480.37. The firm has a market cap of $268.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.69, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Netflix has a 52-week low of $293.54 and a 52-week high of $627.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total transaction of $12,232,318.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 273,767 shares of company stock valued at $151,298,232. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $252,085,000 after acquiring an additional 392,427 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $55,798,000 after acquiring an additional 26,109 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,723,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 918,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $404,755,000 after acquiring an additional 160,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.