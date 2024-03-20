Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at HC Wainwright

Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Free Report) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Neurogene’s FY2025 earnings at ($4.15) EPS.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Neurogene in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Neurogene in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating on the stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurogene in the 4th quarter valued at about $977,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurogene in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,401,000. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurogene in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,268,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurogene in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Neurogene in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,036,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.
Neurogene Inc develops life-changing genetic medicines for patients and their families affected by neurological diseases. Its product candidate includes NGN-401, an investigational AAV9 gene therapy for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101 to treat neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis subtype 5 batten disease.
