Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at HC Wainwright

Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Free Report) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Neurogene’s FY2025 earnings at ($4.15) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Neurogene in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Neurogene in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of Neurogene stock opened at $45.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $105.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.19. Neurogene has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $45.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurogene in the 4th quarter valued at about $977,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurogene in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,401,000. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurogene in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,268,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurogene in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Neurogene in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,036,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Neurogene Inc develops life-changing genetic medicines for patients and their families affected by neurological diseases. Its product candidate includes NGN-401, an investigational AAV9 gene therapy for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101 to treat neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis subtype 5 batten disease.

