NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stake Boosted by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. United Bank lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $793,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $61.27 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $79.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.74.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 57.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.46.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

