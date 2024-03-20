NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) CAO Sammaad Shams Sells 13,469 Shares of Stock

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) CAO Sammaad Shams sold 13,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $56,973.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,536.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NextNav Stock Up 0.2 %

NextNav stock opened at $4.74 on Wednesday. NextNav Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 9.31 and a quick ratio of 9.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average of $4.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextNav by 173.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in NextNav by 189.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in NextNav in the first quarter worth $26,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NextNav by 12.5% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NextNav by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the period. 68.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NextNav

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service, which is based on three primary components comprising an altitude station network, device software, and secure cloud services platform.

