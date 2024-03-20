NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) CAO Sells $56,973.87 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2024

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NNGet Free Report) CAO Sammaad Shams sold 13,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $56,973.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,122 shares in the company, valued at $313,536.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NextNav Stock Performance

Shares of NN stock opened at $4.74 on Wednesday. NextNav Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a current ratio of 9.31.

Institutional Trading of NextNav

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextNav by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,251,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,432,000 after purchasing an additional 448,884 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NextNav during the third quarter worth about $156,000. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextNav during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of NextNav by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 162,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 13,280 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in NextNav in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 68.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextNav

(Get Free Report)

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service, which is based on three primary components comprising an altitude station network, device software, and secure cloud services platform.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for NextNav (NASDAQ:NN)

Receive News & Ratings for NextNav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.