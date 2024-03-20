NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) CAO Sells $56,973.87 in Stock

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) CAO Sammaad Shams sold 13,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $56,973.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,122 shares in the company, valued at $313,536.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NextNav Stock Performance

Shares of NN stock opened at $4.74 on Wednesday. NextNav Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a current ratio of 9.31.

Get NextNav alerts:

Institutional Trading of NextNav

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextNav by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,251,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,432,000 after purchasing an additional 448,884 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NextNav during the third quarter worth about $156,000. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextNav during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of NextNav by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 162,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 13,280 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in NextNav in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 68.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextNav

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service, which is based on three primary components comprising an altitude station network, device software, and secure cloud services platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextNav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.