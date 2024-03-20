NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) General Counsel Robert Lantz Sells 8,776 Shares of Stock

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) General Counsel Robert Lantz sold 8,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $37,122.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 90,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,531.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NextNav Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ NN opened at $4.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a current ratio of 9.31. NextNav Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.59 and a 52-week high of $6.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextNav

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NextNav by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,979,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after acquiring an additional 704,945 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NextNav by 829.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 537,764 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextNav by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,316,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,905,000 after acquiring an additional 505,324 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in NextNav by 1,697.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 484,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 457,711 shares during the period. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its position in NextNav by 55.9% in the third quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,251,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,432,000 after purchasing an additional 448,884 shares in the last quarter. 68.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextNav Company Profile

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service, which is based on three primary components comprising an altitude station network, device software, and secure cloud services platform.

