Nicholas Konat Sells 640 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) COO Nicholas Konat sold 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $39,980.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,557.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $61.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.27 and its 200-day moving average is $47.65. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $65.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on SFM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Get Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.