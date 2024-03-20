NIKE, Inc. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.47 Per Share (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NIKE in a research note issued on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the footwear maker will post earnings of $3.47 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.48. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $3.55 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for NIKE’s FY2025 earnings at $3.98 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective (down from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $99.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.82. The stock has a market cap of $152.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $128.68.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in NIKE by 138.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 13.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 9.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after acquiring an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

