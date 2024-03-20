NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Lowered to $120.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Bank of America from $125.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. TheStreet cut NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.00 target price (down from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on NIKE from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $99.96 on Monday. NIKE has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $128.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.82. The company has a market capitalization of $152.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

