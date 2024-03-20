Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 297,603 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,926,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,603 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.51% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $33,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HR. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 122.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

NYSE HR opened at $13.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.43. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $20.32.

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $330.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.32 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.41%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -167.57%.

HR has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

