Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 269,152 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 57.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 737,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 269,152 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.11% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $25,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 36,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,008,000 after acquiring an additional 46,064 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $754,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 121,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 45,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $971,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 229,344 shares in the company, valued at $8,407,751.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FITB shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.30.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 1.0 %

FITB opened at $35.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.46 and a 12 month high of $37.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.33.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.34%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

