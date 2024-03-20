Nordea Investment Management AB Has $36.86 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 49.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,730 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 331,534 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $36,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 26,182 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,736 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,336,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 29,033 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,361 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.6 %

ABT opened at $113.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.75. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $89.67 and a fifty-two week high of $121.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,444,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,444,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $114,115.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,697 shares in the company, valued at $14,895,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,435 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,298. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on ABT shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

