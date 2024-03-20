Nordea Investment Management AB Lowers Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.05% of Occidental Petroleum worth $28,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OXY. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:OXY opened at $64.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.84. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $55.12 and a twelve month high of $67.67. The stock has a market cap of $56.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OXY. StockNews.com upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.56.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,743,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.26 per share, with a total value of $105,040,652.24. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 243,715,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,686,314,349.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Articles

