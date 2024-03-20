Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 125,348 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 1,196.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,348 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.18% of IDEX worth $29,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in IDEX by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in IDEX by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in IDEX by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in IDEX by 3.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IEX opened at $240.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $183.76 and a 52 week high of $242.49. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $224.75 and a 200-day moving average of $212.05.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. IDEX had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $788.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IEX. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on IDEX from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.56.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

