Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 2,980,945 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 2,016.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,128,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,980,945 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 1.22% of Organon & Co. worth $44,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the first quarter worth $854,973,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 495.5% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 93.3% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Insider Activity at Organon & Co.

In related news, insider Kirke Weaver purchased 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $49,939.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,723.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Organon & Co. Stock Up 0.7 %

OGN stock opened at $17.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.74. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $24.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.81.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 16.33% and a negative return on equity of 212.00%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

