Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 2,140.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,186 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.15% of AvalonBay Communities worth $40,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $1,001,550,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,996,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,516,000 after buying an additional 777,631 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,863,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,348,000 after acquiring an additional 759,388 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 255.8% during the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 767,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,019,000 after acquiring an additional 552,042 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Insider Transactions at AvalonBay Communities

In related news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total value of $323,925.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,985.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AvalonBay Communities news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total value of $928,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,330.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total transaction of $323,925.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,985.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

Shares of AVB stock opened at $182.16 on Wednesday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.07 and a 1 year high of $198.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.82 and its 200-day moving average is $177.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($1.03). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 33.56%. The company had revenue of $704.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $191.50 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.22.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AVB

About AvalonBay Communities

(Free Report)

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.