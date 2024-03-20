Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 129.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 658,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 371,721 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.12% of Apollo Global Management worth $61,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after buying an additional 17,476,830 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,055,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,154,919,000 after buying an additional 564,330 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,948,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $892,973,000 after buying an additional 1,584,201 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,723,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,887,000 after buying an additional 218,332 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,363,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,248,000 after buying an additional 672,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total value of $1,333,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,901 shares in the company, valued at $13,765,401.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total value of $1,333,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,901 shares in the company, valued at $13,765,401.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total value of $16,374,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,454,588 shares in the company, valued at $158,782,826.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 976,000 shares of company stock worth $108,407,460. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

APO stock opened at $110.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.16 and a 1 year high of $115.03.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.27 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 20.45%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

