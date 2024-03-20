Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,161,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,701 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.39% of Campbell Soup worth $50,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 110.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 176.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Stock Up 0.6 %

Campbell Soup stock opened at $43.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.11. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $37.94 and a twelve month high of $56.04. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet raised Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.38.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

