Nordea Investment Management AB Reduces Stock Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 271,915 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,370 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in NetEase were worth $25,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 2.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 27.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 1.5% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 2.1% during the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 12,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $105.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $68.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.59. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.79 and a 52 week high of $118.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.50.

NetEase Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.09%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

