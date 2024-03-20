Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 21,244 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 313,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,244 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.15% of Entergy worth $31,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Entergy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Entergy by 15.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in Entergy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Entergy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 1.8% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $103.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.77. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $87.10 and a 52 week high of $111.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Entergy had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 40.76%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ETR shares. Barclays increased their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.09.

In other news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $151,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,433.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Entergy news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $151,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,433.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $874,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,247.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,226,685 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

