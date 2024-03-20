Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 27,969 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 981,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,969 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 1.00% of Sonoco Products worth $54,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 164.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 27,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 274,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

SON opened at $56.88 on Wednesday. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $63.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.46.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 22.42%. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $604,065.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,456 shares in the company, valued at $774,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 10,500 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $604,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Adam Wood sold 537 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $30,630.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,691.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,076 shares of company stock valued at $749,002 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

