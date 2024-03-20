Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 45,847 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 461,001 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 45,847 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.29% of Skyworks Solutions worth $52,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,533,014 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,827,170,000 after purchasing an additional 53,389 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,442,087 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,487,905,000 after acquiring an additional 433,378 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,677,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $905,804,000 after acquiring an additional 276,958 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,133,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $407,474,000 after acquiring an additional 136,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,603,146 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,929,000 after acquiring an additional 67,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SWKS. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.10.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $103.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.06 and a 1-year high of $118.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.57 and a 200-day moving average of $100.90. The company has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.23%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

