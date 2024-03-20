Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $245.53.

NSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen cut Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $233.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 662.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $256.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $183.09 and a fifty-two week high of $263.66.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.33%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

