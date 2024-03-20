Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Insider James B. Evans Sells 945 Shares of Stock

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) insider James B. Evans sold 945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $35,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Up 1.8 %

NOG stock opened at $39.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.11. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $43.64.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.03). Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The company had revenue of $543.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Northern Oil and Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

NOG has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Johnson Rice downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,915,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,271,000 after acquiring an additional 6,322,462 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,587,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827,642 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1,356.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 979,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,624,000 after buying an additional 912,449 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,301,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,518,000 after buying an additional 742,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,786,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,318,000 after buying an additional 605,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

